Age 78, of Portland, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at the Grand Traverse Pavilions in Traverse City.
Sue was born Oct. 2, 1941, in Owosso to Levi Wesley and Arlene (Bourassa) Fralick. Sue grew up in Laingsburg and graduated from Laingsburg High School.
She later attended Lansing Community College, where she earned a certificate as a medical unit clerk.
On Feb. 20, 1960, she married David L. Arnold in Laingsburg.
Sue enjoyed singing in the church choir, sewing, cooking and feeding everyone. She provided anything and everything for her family and friends. She had an unending love and devotion to her children and grandchildren. She was a faithful member of the Portland Congregational Church.
Sue is survived by her children Jonathan Arnold, Kimberley (James) Trappen, Jamie (Cheryl) Arnold, Mary (Thomas) Chapman and Jayne Arnold; grandchildren Jessica Arnold, Jennifer (Matthew) Brock, Joshua Trappen, Olivia Trappen, Jarred Relyea and Cole Chapman; great-grandchildren Logan and Aiden Brock; sister Mary Bohnett; brother Dennis (Laura) Fralick; and many nieces and nephews.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, husband David, son David Kevin Arnold, daughter-in-law Karen Arnold and brother-in-law Burton Bohnett.
Please direct memorial contributions to the family of Josette Sue Arnold for final expenses at, 305 Sixth St., Traverse City, MI 49684.
The family would like to thank Ritters Assisted Living and the Grand Traverse Pavilions for their excellent care and generous love to Josette.
Josette will be laid to rest at the Laingsburg Cemetery in Laingsburg, at a later date. Please share a memory with Josette’s family by visiting her tribute page at reynolds-jonkhoff.com. The Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family.
