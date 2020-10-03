Age 78, of Chapin, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Hospice House of Shiawassee County, in Owosso.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. today, Oct. 3, at Smith Family Funeral Homes in Elsie, with the Rev. Charlene Wagner officiating. Burial will take place at Ford Cemetery, Gratiot County.
Neil was born on May 11, 1942, in Owosso, the son of Elwood and Iva Ruth (Harmon) Somers. He attended Elsie Schools. Neil married Paulette Brandal on Aug. 25, 1962, at the Chapin United Methodist Church.
Neil was a lifelong dairy farmer. He also drove semi for Jim Myers for many years. He loved bowling, camping and driving his antique tractors in local area parades. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, old westerns and listening to Willie’s Roadhouse. Neil liked making people laugh. He loved time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a member of the Chapin United Methodist Church.
He was a great husband, wonderful father and grandpa, and loyal friend. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife Paulette Somers; children Susie Olds, Kathy (Greg) Wirostek, and Michael (Lisa) Somers; grandchildren Scott, Ashley, Keith, and Michelle Wirostek, Becky Olds, Heather (John) Schragg, Matthew and Jacob Somers; and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brother-in-law Rick Beracy; sister-in-law Marie Somers; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Richard Somers; son-in-law Ron Olds; mother and father-in-law Edna and Harry Brandal; step father-in-law Dan Johnson; brother-in-law Richard Brandal; and sisters-in-law Wanda Beracy and Lana Sanders.
Memorials may be made to Hospice House of Shiawassee County, 2005 East Copas Rd., Owosso, MI 48867, or to the Chapin United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be made at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
