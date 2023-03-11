Christina Rose Puckett

Age 53, of Fenton, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023. Per Christina’s wishes cremation has taken place and a service to celebrate her life will take place at a later date.
Those desiring to do so may make contributions in her name to the Shiawassee County Humane Society.
Christina was born April 3, 1969 in Flint, the daughter of William John and Margaret Rose (Matthews) Puckett.
She was a 1987 graduate of Owosso High School. She had resided in Fenton for the past year after moving from Ovid.
She was a longtime volunteer for Owosso Memorial Hospital. Christina enjoyed bingo, adult coloring books, watching movies, 80s music, playing cards and games, social media and friendships.
Surviving are her mother, Margaret Salfi of Linden; father, William (Wanda) Puckett of Swartz Creek; brother, Andrew Puckett of Laingsburg; sister, Lori Puckett of Saginaw; nieces and nephews, Brandi, Heath, Justin, Kelsey and Kendall; step siblings, Tom McCarty of Flint, Keith McCarty of Mt. Clemens, Chris (Bruce) Johnson of Howell, Russell (Marty) Salfi of Sister Bay, WI and Nick (Nancy) Salfi of Corunna.
She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Joseph Salfi; stepbrother, Mark McCarty; and boyfriend, Jamie Brimmer. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.
