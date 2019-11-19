Age 90, of Oakley, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at her residence.
Helen was born June 4, 1929, to the late Paul and Pearl (Papera) Tkaczyk and was a resident of the Oakley area her entire life. Helen retired from General Motors and had also worked for Universal Electric and A.G. Redmond in Owosso. She had attended St. Vladimir Catholic Church in Flint and the Brady Senior Center. She was a wonderful lady and liked to help people. She enjoyed gardening and playing cards.
She is survived by a sister Jenny (Walter) Pytlowanyj, of St. Johns; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by 15 brothers and sisters.
A Panakhyda will be prayed at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov.20, 2019, at the Misiuk Funeral Home in Chesaning, with the Rev. Bohdan Rybicky officiating. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service Wednesday. Memorials in her memory may be made to the charity of one’s choice. You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
