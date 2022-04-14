Arlene Sumbera

Age 90, of Owosso, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at her home.
A mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will take place at St. Paul Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Arlene was born Sept. 27, 1931, in Owosso, the daughter of Lawrence and Clara (Evans) Constine.
She graduated from St. Paul High School, class of 1950, and was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.
Arlene enjoyed bowling, playing cards and time spent with family at the cabin up north. She looked forward to traveling to visit family and friends and made two trips to Europe with her sisters.
She married Tony Sumbera in 1957 at St. Paul Catholic Church.
Arlene managed the family business, Sumbera Excavating, through the years.
Arlene is survived by her children Sandra Sumbera-Rau of Hutchinson Island, Florida, Cindy Sumbera of Owosso, Marcia Hindman of Owosso, Shelly (Joe) Carroll of New York, Monica (Marty) Hinterman of Owosso, Anthony L. Sumbera of Owosso, Kathleen (Michael) Shufford of Augusta, Georgia, and Joe (Jennifer) Sumbera of Owosso; grandchildren Troy (Brittany) White, John (Emily) White, Brad White, Nicholas and Samantha Hinterman, Anthony R. Sumbera, Michael (Tiffany) Shufford, Dominique Shufford, Kordell (Elese) Shufford, Arianna Shufford and Kali Mattson; great-grandchildren Colton White, John Jr. White, Cashton Sumbera and Kayden Shufford; sister Shirley McCullough; brother Dale Constine; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Tony; sisters Rita Coy and Loretta Constine; and brothers Roger and Roy Constine.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the ARC Shiawassee, St. Paul Catholic Church or School or charity of donors choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
