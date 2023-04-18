Judith Kay Brazil

Age 82, of Owosso, entered God’s kingdom Friday, April 14, 2023, surrounded by her close family.
Age 82, of Owosso, entered God’s kingdom Friday, April 14, 2023, surrounded by her close family.
She was born Judith Bengert on Aug. 26, 1940, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, to Leonard and Laura Bengert.
Private services will be held.
Judy graduated from Sylacauga High School, the class of 1958, and attended Alabama College of Montevallo, earning her bachelor’s degree in education where she excelled and was proud to be the Purple Leader during college night.
She married Daniel Brazil in Sylacauga, Alabama, on June 19, 1965. He later predeceased her on March 17, 2016.
A loving wife and mother, Judy was married to Daniel Brazil for 50 years before his passing in March 2016. Judy and Dan raised four children and too many dogs to count; she is survived by daughters, Laurie and Anna, and sons, Patrick and Michael.
Judy married Dan shortly before he departed for Vietnam in the US Army. A devoted Catholic, Judy raised four children, prepared home-cooked meals every night, ferried kids to various practices throughout the year and made sure everyone was clean and presentable at Mass on Sunday morning. She and Dan traveled the world together, especially enjoying Europe where they visited several times. Judy was a talented artist: her paintings and drawings evoke her memories of the local exotic flora and fauna of the places she visited with Dan over the years.
The Brazil home in Owosso was a local establishment: Judy and Dan presided over a backyard paradise, hosting children’s swimming lessons and many a barbeque celebration of someone’s life event. Judy was the consummate hostess, and every event was a happening. Her sharp wit and insightful observations made each one memorable. She made memories and she will be sorely missed.
Judy was a member of the RCIA Program, Pastoral Council at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Memorial Healthcare Auxiliary, Literacy Chair Member and volunteered at Owosso Public Schools. Judith enjoyed gardening, reading, painting and cooking.
Judy worked as an educator for many years. She taught at St. Joseph Catholic School, Owosso Public Schools and Columbus, Georgia.
She is survived by her children Michael Brazil, Laurie (David) Saslow, Annalisa (Christon) Franks and Patrick Brazil; grandchildren Lauren, Zachery, Jacob, Josiah, Sydney, Jackson, Nicholas, Bailey Jane, Brazil, Joseph and Dylan; sisters Pat Musgrave, Laurel Butterfield, Karen Ammons and Susan McNabb; along with several other loving family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul’s Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
