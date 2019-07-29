Deanna G. Springs

Age 82, of Durand, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at her home.
A memorial service will be set at a later date.
Deanna Perkins was born May 24, 1937, in Henderson, a daughter of Harold and Ella (Casteel) Perkins. On June 1, 1963, she married James Springs.
Deanna enjoyed traveling, playing dominos, making deserts, plants, flowers and taking pictures. Prior to her retirement, she cleaned for Dr. Jones’ office for 19 years, volunteered at Durand Union Station, Toys for Tots, at the Salvation Army, blood drives — she was a 20-gallon donor — and 20 years for the DVA.
Deanna is survived by her husband James Springs, son Doug (Heather) Springs, granddaughters Abigail and Emily, and great-granddaughter Natalie.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents.
A special thank you would like to go out from the family to Katrina Dieck for all of her help and support.
Memorial Contributions in Deanna’s name are suggested to the Durand Senior and Rehab Center.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
