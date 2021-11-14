Mary Louise (Mulcahy) Martin

Age 100, of Chesaning, passed away Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Union Court in Chesaning.
She was born May 24, 1921, in Clayton Township to Charles and Rose (Conlen) Mulcahy. Mary graduated from Flushing High School in 1938 and went on to work for General Motors for 12 years.
She married Raymond J. Martin Sept. 26, 1953. Together they owned and operated Walker-Martin Funeral Home in Chesaning for 25 years. Upon retirement, they moved to Arkansas and enjoyed 10 years of playing golf and traveling around the country before moving back to Chesaning in 1993.
Mary enjoyed playing golf, quilting, sewing and reading. She was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She will be dearly missed by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are children Christopher (Jane) Martin, Daniel Martin, William Martin, Mary “Janie” Martin and Judy (Harvey) Gross; grandchildren Tony (Melissa) Harmon, Adam Gasper, Mark Gasper, Joseph Martin, Kyle Gross, Meredith Martin and Erin Uhlry; great-grandchildren Lillian, Annah and Brynn Harmon, Hadley and Ellie Gross, and Kaydan Martin; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Mary was predeceased by her husband, son Joseph and daughter-in-law Laura Martin; brothers and sisters Ford (Peggy) Mulcahy, Tom (Irene) Mulcahy, Wayne (Marian) Mulcahy, Gerald (Bernice) Mulcahy, Adelaide (Charles) McCartney and Lois Mulcahy; brother-in-law Alfred (Margaret) Martin; and sister-in-law Pauline (Richard) Bentley.
The funeral liturgy will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at St. Peter Parish in Chesaning. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery.
Friends may call at McGeehan Funeral Home, Martin Chapel, from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, and at the church onfrom 9 a.m. Tuesday until the service.
The family would like to give special thanks to Union Court Assisted Living and Heart to Heart Hospice for the great care they gave her. Memorials are suggested to Chesaning River Rapids Library.
Online condolences may be made at mcgeehanfh.com.
