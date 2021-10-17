Age 91, wife, mother and loving friend, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Owosso First Church of the Nazarene with the Rev. Jerry Waldon officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Betty was born March 21, 1930, in Leslie, the daughter of Lloyd and Mary (Cooley) Dawson.
Betty was an avid church member of the First Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed gathering for family events and holidays.
She married Paul Mael in Shaftsburg April 24, 1953.
Betty’s family was always her number one priority, she also enjoyed her time at Memorial Healthcare, where she volunteered for 52 years and 10,000 hours. She was an accomplished seamstress and early in life was a telephone operator for Michigan Bell in Cadillac.
Betty is survived by her husband, Paul Mael; son Randy Mael; sisters Esther (Jack) Bott and Dora Dawson; brother Dwight (Donna) Dawson; several nieces and nephews; along with many other loving friends and family.
She was predeceased by her daughter Sandy Mael, father Lloyd Dawson, mother Mary Dawson.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Compassionate Ministries at Owosso Church of The Nazarene.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.