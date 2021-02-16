Age 87, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.
A native of Shiawassee County, he resided in Otter Lake, and Ormond Beach, Florida.
Farren had many fond memories of family and friends at Bedell’s grocery in Shiatown.
He is survived by his sister, Daisy M. Lueker, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Elias XL Bedell and Eva M. Bedell, and brothers Robert Bedell and Jack Bedell.
