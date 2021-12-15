Linda Chapman

Age 80, of Lennon, passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at the Meadows.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating. Burial will follow at Yerian Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. Sunday until the service at the funeral home.
Linda was born July 29, 1941, in Durand, the daughter of Carmen and Erma (Gregson) Benear.
She graduated from Durand High School, class of 1959, and attended Lennon Methodist Church.
Linda spent most of her time raising her two sons, maintaining her home and being a grandmother.
She married Roger Allan Chapman. He predeceased her in 2020.
Linda was employed through the years with Durand Convalescent Center and Memorial Healthcare.
Linda is survived by her sons Michael (Billi) Chapman and Kevin (Ann) Chapman; grandchildren Jessica (Chris) Wielgus, Alex Chapman, Dr. Jacob (Alexa) Chapman and Adam Chapman; great-grandchildren Liam and Charlotte Wielgus and Aila Chapman; sisters Sandra (Wayne) Pratt, Barbara (Tom) Hanchett and Brenda (Bill) Domby; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband and parents.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Meadows, Memorial Healthcare Hospice and the Owls’ Nest for the compassionate care that was provided.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Memory Care Unit at the Meadows.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at
