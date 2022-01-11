Paul M. Taylor

Age 94, of Lennon, passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. He was born Nov. 16, 1927, in Flint.
Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to Salem Lutheran Church, 330 N. Washington St. in Owosso, or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
To sign the online guestbook, visit hyattewald.com. Arrangements are being made by Hyatt Ewald Funeral Home in Bay City.
