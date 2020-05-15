Age 82, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at her home.
A graveside service will take place at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Visitation will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. today, May 15, in the Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel and from 11 a.m. until the service Saturday.
Carolyn was born Sept. 20, 1937, to Clellie Hershall and Helen (Weekley) Westfall in Ripley, West Virginia. She married the love of her life, Lawrence D. Elliott Jan. 10, 1959, in Ravenwoods, West Virginia; they celebrated 57 years of marriage before he passed away in 2016.
Carolyn was a loving homemaker all her life. She was always willing to help others in every way she could. Carolyn touched everyone she met. She was a “soul saver” and member at the Owosso First Church of the Nazarene for many years. She will be remembered for her kind, soft heart.
Carolyn is survived by her children, David (Maureen) Elliott and Alma Lingo; grandchildren Heather Williams, Erin Nelson, Johnathan Lingo, Jena Elliott and Taylor Elliott; and nine great-grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her husband, Lawrence D. Elliott, and her parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Angel’s Hands Community Outreach. Online condolences may be sent to the family at mcgeehanfh.com.
