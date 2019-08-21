Age 41, of St. Johns, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Houghton Chapel in Ovid, with the Rev. Lisa Freeman officiating.
Visitation will be Friday, an hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Jodie was born in Owosso June 23, 1978, the daughter of Jack and Joyce (Freeman) Laverty. She was a graduate of Ovid-Elsie High School and resided most of her life in Owosso, Elsie and St. Johns.
Jodie is survived by her mom and dad, Joyce and Jack Laverty; brother Jerry Laverty and Jeff Eickholt; sister Jackie Laverty and Roger Steavens; children Lexi Sanchez and Greg (Baylie Harder) Sanchez; and beloved granddaughter Arya Davis; and nieces Jessica Hagman and Leeda Hagman.
She is also survived by special friends Jonny Q, Pam Davis, Kim Berghuis, Neil and JoAnn Ryan and Nichole Cherpes, and Michelle and Mamma Mary.
Jodie loved Arya more than life itself. She was proud of her name “GiGi” and she showed Arya what love and kindness was all about. Jodie worked for Adviscare for the past three years, caring for her dad, which she took great pride in.
Jodie went through something that not many people can overcome. Jodie was alcohol and drug free for the past four years and was represented as a Clinton County resident as a graduate of the Swift & Sure Program. Jodie was a very strong person and lived her life every day with confidence and determination to succeed.
Jodie’s life was a living example of love. Jodie loved everyone and it showed through her every day life. She will be missed.
Memorials may be made to her granddaughter Arya’s Educational Fund. Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
