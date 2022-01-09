Master Agt. Stephen “Buffy” Edward Hall passed away at home with his family by his side Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
He was a man of many interests, dreams, goals, and pursuits. He was also an incredibly brave man, a man who followed his father’s footsteps and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, but did so at the height of the Vietnam War. His sense of responsibility and duty outweighed his fear of combat. Again, at the end of his life, he displayed this very same bravery, battling kidney cancer out of love for his family, until he passed away Friday at the age of 73.
He was also a man who came from a traditional midwestern family. Born in Dayton, Ohio, Oct. 17, 1948, to Wilbur and Violet (Pennington) Hall. He attended the First Pentecostal Church in Xenia and worked at the local grocery. Steve spent a considerable amount of time helping his father plant, weed and maintain the family garden, and assisted in other chores, including building a garage, from pouring the foundation to finishing the roof.
He left Dayton after graduating from Xenia High School and headed to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas where he did his basic training. He was then sent to Chanute AFB in Illinois for instruction on airplane repair. From there, Steve was ordered to the Philippines for nearly two years before returning to the states and settling at Norton AFB in San Bernardino, California, where he earned his nickname Buffy.
Steve was part of Operation Babylift in 1975, the Weteye Bomb movement in 1981, and several other operations he was not able to disclose. His always believed his crew was the best, and was the reason he enjoyed working on the engines and the equipment of the C-141 aircraft.
Steve was also a man who knew what he wanted, and when he met Sandra Jo Freeman on a blind date in October 1976, he knew he had found his wife. Seven months later, they married in San Bernardino and remained together for 44 years, beloved husband and wife, until his death. Together, they raised their son Timothy Hall and, true to Steve’s own lust for life, he and Sandy attempted to create as many different experiences and opportunities as possible for their child.
Steve did not hesitate to create those same opportunities for himself. In 1983, he graduated from the NCO Academy at Norton AFB and became a crew chief for the C-141 aircraft. He also worked in post docks, quality assurance, 780-shop and on the flight line of the airfield, where aircraft are onloaded, offloaded and serviced.
Steve was also an aircraft maintenance supervisor, overseeing a crew of 375 airman. During this time, Steve remained true to his own ingenuity, and he designed and built a loading dock so that it was not necessary for the crew to lift seats and other heavy equipment needed for the C-141 aircraft. Steve served his country proudly and faithfully for 22 1/2 years until he retired in 1991 as a master sergeant.
Despite living far from Ohio on the West Coast, Steve could not get away from his roots. The love of working with one’s own hands, the values instilled into him by his own father, these things continued to drive Steve and for 25 years he owned and operated his business, Shall Lawn Care and Landscaping, in Highland, California. He also indulged his love for mechanics and vehicles of every kind and, while in California, Steve helped his friends who competed in drag and roundy round racing.
When the family began to avidly camp, they began riding all terrain quads at the sand dunes in Glamis, California. Soon after, Steve discovered Harley-Davidson motorcycles and he found himself in a Harley group, for which he mapped out rides and planned trips. Even after he and Sandy moved to Michigan to be closer to her family, he continued his interest in Harleys by joining the National Harley Association and the Shiawassee Harley Owners Group, with which after 16 years of membership, he cultivated not only innumerable memories, but a number of close friends. At the same time, Steve continued to dabble in mechanics and he began working at Alderman’s, a farm equipment supplier in Lennon, until he retired, yet again, in 2010.
Steve’s discipline, patriotism and sense of honor took him out from Ohio and led him across the globe and back again, but it was his enthusiasm for engineering and mechanics which solidified his career in the U.S. Air Force, but even more than that, Steve’s enduring love for his wife and his child, gave him the strength, the determination, and the fortitude he needed to carry on as he did, with great strength and even greater dignity.
Steve is survived by many members of his loving family, including his beloved wife Sandy; son Tim of Corunna; daughter Shawn Hall; two granddaughters Jamie and Jessica Hall of Redlands, California; son Christopher Hall of Las Vegas; brother Dennis (Karen) Hall of Louisville, Kentucky; and sisters Rebecca Kortjohn, Kimberly Hall of Beavercreek, Ohio, and Susan Titus of Xenia, Ohio.
He is preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law John and Josephine Freeman, and brothers-in-law Dick Kortjohn and Marvin Freeman.
We wish to thank Dr. Rini of Vanderbilt Medical Center, Dr. Moshe Ornstein at the Cleveland Clinic and Laura Wood, research nurse at the Cleveland Clinic, for giving Steve six extra years of life. Your help, your support, your love and your hope was a true gift.
We would also like to thank his doctors in Owosso, Dr. Fred VanAlstine, Dr. Wael Salman and the Owosso Memorial Hospice for their care and their expertise.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Corunna Chapel. Chaplain Beverly Adcock will officiate with burial and military honors to follow in Yerian Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. and again Thursday one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions can be made in Steve’s name to the Kidney Cancer Research, make checks payable to: Cleveland Clinic Philanthropy Institute MEMO: Taussic Cancer Ins. Kidney Cancer Research/Dr Moshe Ornstein or to the family. Online condolences may be sent to Steve’s family at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
