Stacy Ann Cordier

Age 61, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at University of Michigan Hospital, Ann Arbor.
Stacy was born March 13, 1962, in Flint, the daughter of Alan and Patricia (Stevens) Horwood.
Stacy is now at peace in the loving presence of the Lord. She was able to provide the gift of life through donation, as well as to research. She leaves behind many loving friends and family.
She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1980, and earned a bachelor’s degree from Ferris State University.
Stacy was a member of First Church of God. She enjoyed playing with her grandchildren, shopping, gardening, reading and social events with her friends. She touched the lives of everyone she met, and cared for anyone who needed it. Stacy enjoyed anything in life that sparkled, just as she sparkled in life.
Stacy was employed with Genesee County Community Mental Health as a social worker and through the years she worked at Shiawassee Mental Health and Memorial Healthcare Stress Unit.
Stacy is survived by her daughter Ciara Stauffer, son Dane Stauffer (Caity), sister Dorene Stevens, mother Pat Horwood, niece Danielle Hooven (Jon), great-nephew and niece Kasen and Kinsley Hooven, nephew Cory Stevens, great-niece Bella Stevens, and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her father, brother Craig Stevens and stepfather Robert Horwood.
Celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the R.E.C. Center of First Church of God located
at 2100 North M-52 in Owosso. Please bring all your happy stories.
Memorial contributions are suggested to charity of donor’s choice or Scleroderma Association.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
