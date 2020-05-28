Age 103, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Pleasant View.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place Friday, May 29, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. today, May 28, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Irene was born July 29, 1916, in Owosso, the daughter of Steve and Mary (Quart) Jankowski.
Irene was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.
She married Clifford Hildebrant in Owosso at St. Joseph Catholic Church June 11, 1938.
Irene spent her years working at Owosso Manufacturing and C.H.W. Products.
Irene is survived by her son John Hildebrant; son-in-law Charles Wittenberg; grandchildren Greg (Dyanne) Hildebrant, Scott Hildebrant, Curt (Kelley) Wittenberg, Craig (Annie) Wittenberg and Chris (William) Helms; great-grandchildren Jordan, Carley, Ashley, Ana, Chris, Kylie, Jake (Beth), Cole and Clay; niece Karen Higgins; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, daughter Maryann, sister Virginia Surik and granddaughter Janet.
Memorial contributions are suggested to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
