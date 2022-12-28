Donna Jean (Hanes) Godfrey

Age 93, of Perry, passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Sparrow Hospital.

Donna was born on April 21, 1929 the daughter of Hilda and Harlan Hanes. Her father passed away and at the age of six her mother remarried Warren Scribner, who became her second father. She graduated from Morrice High School in the class of 1947 where she was Salutatorian. She had planned to pursue a teaching career, attending Central Michigan University, but her heart took her in a different direction. On April 30, 1948 she married the love of her life, Robert Godfrey and so began a beautiful story. Donna and Robert were married just shy of 71 years, with his passing on March 12, 2020. Together they raised five children, Roberta (William) Decker, Debra (Jerry) Gutting, Rebecca (Thomas) Davis, David (Michelle) Godfrey and Rachelle (Kerry) Zaremba and were blessed with 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.