Donna Jean (Hanes) Godfrey

Age 93, of Perry, passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Sparrow Hospital.
Donna was born on April 21, 1929 the daughter of Hilda and Harlan Hanes. Her father passed away and at the age of six her mother remarried Warren Scribner, who became her second father. She graduated from Morrice High School in the class of 1947 where she was Salutatorian. She had planned to pursue a teaching career, attending Central Michigan University, but her heart took her in a different direction. On April 30, 1948 she married the love of her life, Robert Godfrey and so began a beautiful story. Donna and Robert were married just shy of 71 years, with his passing on March 12, 2020. Together they raised five children, Roberta (William) Decker, Debra (Jerry) Gutting, Rebecca (Thomas) Davis, David (Michelle) Godfrey and Rachelle (Kerry) Zaremba and were blessed with 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Donna worked hard as the wife of a farmer. She was a loyal and supportive companion. Having her daily schedule be dictated by the ever changing seasons. She gathered thousands of eggs and prepared them for market. She ground feed and cared for pigs right along with her hubby. She enjoyed the simple things in life. Something that brought her great joy was working in her yard, she loved to mow her lawn and trim it. If she was on her lawn mower, she was smiling. Donna was a kind and loving person. If you were fortunate to know her, you no doubt received a card for any special occasion in your life, be it birthday, anniversary, graduation or thinking of you. You would not only receive a card, but a hand written note with a personal message from Donna to you. Her children spent many hours at her side in the local drug store, picking out cards.
Throughout Donna’s life she found ways to give back to her community. She would collect donations for the National Cancer Society, she participated in the CROP walk and was an active member of the Morrice United Methodist Church. She enjoyed preparing her many jello salads for and working at the church’s monthly salad luncheon.
Words fall short in describing the woman Donna was. She was loving, supportive, gentle, selfless and kind, and yet she was one of the strongest people you could know. She looked for the good in people and would always cheer for the underdog. She was a peace maker and keeper. She was the most genuine person you could meet. A truly beautiful soul. Her memory will be cherished by her children and family. The lives of those that loved her will be forever richer for having her in them.
Donna is survived by her children, grand children, many nieces and nephews and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Robert.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
A funeral service to honor and celebrate her life will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, 214 S. Main St. Perry. The Rev. John Walworth will officiate with burial at Looking Glass River Cemetery, Antrim Twp.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at the funeral home, as well as one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
