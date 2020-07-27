Frederick ‘Fred’ E. Dingwall

Age 100, of Owosso, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at his home.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Dieudonne Ntakarutimana officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery with military honors.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass.
Mr. Dingwall was born in Owosso Nov. 11, 1919, the son of James and Louise (Mueller) Dingwall.
He was a graduate of Owosso High School, class of 1938, and Detroit Business School. Fred married Lorraine Kusch in Detroit Feb. 7, 1953.
He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Owosso. Fred served in the U.S. Army from 1943 to 1945 as a staff sergeant during World War II. He saw service in Europe with the III Corps headquarters.
Through the years Mr. Dingwall worked for the Veterans Administration in Los Angeles, California, the VA in Detroit and Ford Motor Company in Detroit. He retired from First Federal Savings of Owosso in 1983 after 28 years of service, as senior vice president.
Fred was a past president of the Owosso Exchange Club and Eastern Michigan Mortgage Banker Association. He was a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus in Owosso and a member of the Adoration Society of St. Paul Catholic Church and served as the Parish Counsel.
Fred is survived by his nephews James Dingwall III of Arizona, Thomas Dingwall of Portland, Oregon, and Michael Donovan of Naples, Florida.; niece Ann LouiseWittbrodt of California; special friends Tom Dwyer, and Cathy and Bob Kersjes; other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife of 67 years; and siblings James, John, Doris, Phyllis and Helen.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul Church for masses or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
