Rodger D. Napier

Age 61, of Durand, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Rodger was born Sept. 21, 1960. He grew up and attended school in Durand. He was an outstanding athlete in the class of 1978. He was not just a skilled athlete but also a husband, father, brother, cousin and uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Rodger was a great friend to many. He was a skilled carpenter and avid hunter. He loved to play his guitar and sing.
Rodger is survived by his wife Donna (Lucas); sons Lucas, Torin and Ty; and siblings Ron (Connie) Napier, Karen Davis, Rebecca Napier, Carla Brinker, Alan (Annette) Napier, Lee (Natalie) Napier, Damon Napier, Dwight Napier and Barbara Napier.
He was preceded in death by his parents Marvin (Whitey) and Beverly Napier and brother-in-law Melvin Clark.
A celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Durand Eagles, 5240 S. New Lothrup Rd., Durand.
