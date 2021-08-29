Frank Heger Jr.

Age 82, of Englewood, Tennessee, formerly of Owosso fell asleep in death surrounded by loved ones Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. He also resided in Minnesota for a number of years.
Frank was born on July 27, 1939, to Frank Heger, Sr. and Jean (Wooley, Heger) Robertson in Detroit. Frank grew up in Owosso, graduated from Owosso High School (1957), studied at Michigan State University for a year before spending over two years in the Army.
Frank had a love for learning, and what he learned about Jehovah, the God of the Bible, moved him to dedicate his life to Jehovah on June 16, 1962. He was a well-read man of many professions, interests and hobbies, including microbiology, securities consulting, philately and genealogy.
Although Frank endured debilitating illnesses for most of his life, it never dampened his love for learning, adventure and life. He loved each member of his family dearly. He especially cherished his faith, his spiritual family and sharing in activities related to his faith, as a member of the Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses wherever he lived or traveled.
Frank is survived by his wife of 44 years Catherine Marie (Hageman); former wife of 10 years Beverly Ann (Nelson); and ten children, including son Joel (Carmen) Mexico, daughter Tracy (Jerry) Ashbrook Maryland, daughter Kristie (Mark) Jensen Minnesota, daughter Dawn Millar Michigan, son Jason (Heather) Minnesota, son Jeffrey (Alanda) Tennessee, son Jonathan (Nicole) Michigan, son Jerrod Michigan, daughter Deanna, South Carolina and daughter Danielle, Michigan; 10 grandchildren; brothers Paul Heger, Ohio and Steven Heger, Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.
Frank was preceded in death by both of his parents, brother Peter and daughter-in-law B. Cherie (Dennis) Heger.
An on-line Zoom memorial service will take place at 3 p.m. EST Sunday Sept. 12. For information email fheger51@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.