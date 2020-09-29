Age 67, passed into her Savior’s arms on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
Nancy was born on Nov. 7, 1952, to Harold and Marjorie (Feemster) Beaman in Wichita, Kansas.
On May 28, 1989, she married the love of her life, Paul A. Powers and together they spent 31 happy years together. Nancy received her master’s in divinity from Kansas Wesleyan University and went on to become a minister for the United Methodist Church. Nancy most recently served the church in Perry and Shaftsburg.
She recently moved to Muskegon where she worshipped with the local area Methodist churches. Nancy loved her job as a minister and she took great pride in serving the people in her congregations. She enjoyed reading and spending all the time she could with her family.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband Paul Powers; children Erin (Joel) Dye, Cara (Zephyrius) Wolfdorf; stepchildren, Leslie Powers (Michael Steigenga), Aaron Powers, Joel (Sara) Powers; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother Brent Beaman; Linda (Timothy) Wright; and father-in-law Donald Powers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and mother-in-law, Marjorie Powers.
A memorial service for Nancy will take place at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, outdoors at The Lee Chapel of the Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Services, 6291 S. Harvey St., in Norton Shores, with the Rev. Mary Ivanov officiating. Visitation with the family will take place one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in Fruitport Pine Hill Cemetery.
For a more lasting memory, donations in Nancy’s name can be to the Mission for Area People. Feel free to share a memory with the family at sytsemafh.com.
