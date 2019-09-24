Age 91, longtime resident of Owosso, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Sue was born Dec. 1, 1927, in Ovid to Mildreth and George Robson. She was their only child.
She was a graduate of Ovid High School, attended Michigan State University alongside her husband, Randy, and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Sue was best known for her easy smile, gracious ways, classy appearance and impeccable housekeeping. She enjoyed golfing, tennis, skiing, playing cards (particularly bridge) and spending time with friends and family in Owosso, Bear Lake and Venice, Florida (aka Bear Lake South).
Even with her struggle with Parkinson’s later in life, she remained active, continued to live independently and was even able to manage skiing until the young age of 80.
She will be dearly missed by her children, son Robin Omer (wife, Paula Manis), daughter Kimberly Omer (husband, Randy Carlton) and son Lance Omer (wife, Julie); grandson: Taylor Omer (fiancee, Sonya Pake), Parker Omer and Andrew Carlton; granddaughters Dr. Alexis (Omer) Gallagher (husband, Neal) and Rachel Omer and Rebekah Carlton; great-grandchildren Nela Pake and Breanna Currie; as well as the close friends she has left behind.
She was predeceased by her husband Randy “Coach” Omer and grandson Russell Carlton.
She will be reunited with her husband of 71 years, Randy “Coach” Omer. The two of them, together again, will be sure to be watching Western Michigan University and Michigan State University football games, playing cards, taking boat rides, enjoying happy hour and sharing laughter with their many dear friends who have also passed.
A celebration of life will take place from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Owosso Country Club and later in Venice, Florida, on a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to The Child Advocacy Center, The Friends of the Shiawassee River, Shiawassee YMCA or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
