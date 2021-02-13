Age 77, of Morrice, passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
Cathy was born in Lansing on Feb. 18, 1943, the daughter of Paul and Mary (Cunningham) Lezovich.
She graduated from Morrice High School in the class of 1961. Cathy was an occupational health nurse for General Motors, having worked there for 18 years. She also previously worked at Ingham Medical Center in Lansing.
Cathy was an avid University of Michigan fan, Red Cross volunteer, member of Occupational Health Nurses Association, Shiawassee County 911 Board, PMSA Volunteer and a board member on the SRESD Board for over 40 years. She also served as a member of the Morrice Village Council, and was one of the original supporters of the Field of Dreams for Morrice.
She was very active in her community and was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She never missed one of her children’s or grandchildren’s sporting events.
Cathy is survived by daughters Bobbi (Frank) Toma of Durand, Beckie (John) Ehl of Morrice, Barbie (Jack) Bindschatel of Morrice and Belinda (Robert) Strachan of Sperry, Oklahoma; grandchildren Leslie (Todd) Birchmeier, Stephen (Brittni) Toma, Brendan (Chelsea) Toma, Jacob Bindschatel, Luke Bindschatel, Emma Cathryn Strachan and Mason Strachan; great-grandchildren Olivia Birchmeier, Dalton Birchmeier, Caroline Toma and Charlotte Toma; sisters Mary Wall of Morrice, Ellen (Paul) Lewis Sobie of Rockford and Dora Lezovich of Fowlerville; brother Tom (Kathy) Lezovich of Morrice; and many nieces and nephews.
Cathy was predeceased by her husband of 36 years Robert, brother Ronald Lezovich and her parents. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations go to the Field of Dreams in Morrice. A celebration of Cathy’s life will be held at a later date.
