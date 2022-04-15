Todd Eugene Tomlinson

Age 57, of Corunna, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at his home.
Funeral service will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 11 a.m.
Todd was born at St. Lawrence Hospital in Lansing, on Jan. 5, 1965, to the late Lester Eugene Tomlinson and Mavis Lorraine Rathbun. He graduated from Ashley High School in the class of 1984 and spent his life as a welder. On Sept. 13, 2014, Todd married the love of his life, Tracy Lynn Gatica in Corunna after spending 26 years together. Todd was a quick-witted guy and always talked smack. He loved hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. He could always be found riding his Harley or enjoying a beer with friends. He was an avid Trump supporter, liked watching the NASCAR race and he was also an organ donor.
Todd is survived by his wife Tracy; their children Michael (Melissa) Gatica and Matthew (Cassie) Gatica; grandchildren Abigail, Jayson, Bentley and LJ; siblings Debra, Bruce, Pamela, Brenda, Dennis, Leslie and Helen; his best friend/father in-law Bob Harbaugh; also many nieces, nephews and close friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, his mother in-law Nancy and his aunt Sherry.
Memorial contributions in Todd’s name can be directed to the family for future designation.
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
