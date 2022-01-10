A man blessed with enduring faith and multiple talents, Daniel Charles MacManus, age 94, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at his daughter Bernadette’s home with his family present.
He was the son of the late John and Lucy (McDonald) McManus, born in Belfast, Ireland, on Aug. 18, 1927. He was educated by the Irish Christian Brothers and at the Belfast Institute of Technology. He married his sweetheart J. Patricia Coyle in Belfast, Ireland, on Feb. 16, 1952. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary next month. She survives him.
Also surviving are his son Dermot MacManus; daughters Dr. Anne Drabczyk and Bernadette MacManus; grandsons Daniel and Matthew MacManus; brother Gerard MacManus; and son-in-law Anthony Drabczyk.
He was predeceased by four children who died in infancy: Mary (1956), Michael (1958) and twin sons Sean and Neil (1968). He was also predeceased by brother Eugene; sisters Theresa Eldridge, Dorothy Foran and Bernadette Monaghan; and sisters-in-law Joyce McManus and Moira McManus.
Daniel moved to the United States in October 1957. He worked five years with Universal Electric, five years with Midland Ross and 25 years with General Motors. His life’s work was engineering research and development and he was the recipient of numerous domestic and international patents. He retired from GM as a senior engineer. After retirement, he moved from Owosso and spent six months in Westerville, Ohio, and six months in Stuart, Florida.
Daniel was a man of sterling character and was respected for his integrity by everyone who knew him. He enjoyed working and always had a project to keep him busy. He was continuously available to help friends and neighbors, and always seemed to have the necessary tools for the job. A contented and unassuming man, he regarded this life as a temporary journey to eternal life. May God grant his soul eternal rest.
As a lifelong Catholic, a resurrection Mass was offered at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 6, 2022, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Westerville, Ohio.
The family would like to thank the kind aides, nurses and doctors of Mt. Carmel Hospice for their tender care during Daniel’s lengthy illness.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Mt. Carmel Hospice or St. Vincent DePaul.
