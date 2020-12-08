Age 85, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at her home surrounded be her family.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at Salem Lutheran Church with the Rev. James Bare officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The funeral service will be live on Nelson-House Funeral Home Facebook page.
Joan was born May 18, 1935, in Owosso, the daughter of Lester and Genevieve (Orser) Reid.
She graduated from Owosso High School and earned a nursing degree from Lansing Community College.
Joan was a member of Salem Lutheran Church and founder of the Sweet Adelines River Castle Chorus in Owosso.
She had a passion for music, whether it be listening to music, playing the piano or singing. Joan loved the outdoors camping and spending time on the water just making memories.
She married Billy Ross Stanley, who predeceased her in 1970. She eventually married William Jesse Clark June 3, 1978; he predeceased her Jan. 5, 2020.
Joan was employed locally as a licensed practical nurse for Dr. Bhaskaran for 18 years and most recently with Owosso Urgent Care.
Joan is survived by her children Ross (Valerie) Stanley, Douglas (Lynn) Stanley, Charlene Truman, William Carl Clark and Coral Faye (Mark) Peano; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings Bill (Fran) Reid and Mary Long; and nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband and parents
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family or Salem Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
