Of Vassar, formerly of Durand, passed away Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at home with family by her side.
Pauline was born March 19, 1949, in Midland.
She is survived by her three daughters Tracey Kennedy, Laura and Scott Dayhuff and Billie Jo and Mike Bodag; her brothers and sisters Walt and Vicky Libby, Clete Libby, Jill Enlow (Bill), Deborah and John Plesko and Kelly and Tom Wise. She had 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in her death by her husband Robert Miller, mother Nellie Moon, father Louie Libby, sister-in-law Sally Libby and niece Angela Newkirk.
Due to her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral or visitation.
