Age 81, of Summerville, South Carolina, devoted husband of the late Sandra Mae Zamora, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by family.
A funeral mass will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, at St. Theresa’s the Little Flower Catholic Church, 11001 Dorchester Road in Summerville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Children’s Miracle Network at childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org.
Epifanio was born on April 7, 1939, in San Antonio, Texas, the son of the Jesus and Maria Gregoria Zamora. He graduated from St. Paul High School in Owosso in 1957. He served in the U.S. Army.
Epifanio was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He retired from IBM in 1996 and Time Warner Cable in 2010. He was a phenomenal son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He enjoyed coaching sports with his kids, but most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include children James Zamora (Karen) of Summerville, Jennie Winter of Summerville, Jesus Zamora (Darlene) of Columbia, Elizabeth Zamora of Summerville, Joshua Zamora of Summerville, and Elena Zamora of Summerville; grandchildren Jeremy (Haley), Jessi, Jordin (Johnny), Jazmin, Maria, Lily, Elena, Taylor, Denyia, Dalia, Daymon, Legend, Elizabeth (Shaun), Nickie (Megan), Destiny, Jackie (Ryan), Zachary, and Rebecca; great-grandchildren DeAven, Isabella, Kylie, Naiomi, Atreus, Kristy, Shaun, and Jennifer; brothers Refugio Zamora (Eulalia) of Michigan and Joseph Zamora (Donna) of Michigan; sister Jessie Coppersmith of Michigan; sisters-in-law Lucia Zamora of Michigan and Barbara VanLaeken (David) of Michigan; and brother-in-law Rudy Anzaldua of Michigan.
In addition to his late wife and parents he was predeceased by granddaughter Jamie Winter, grandson Renato Melo; and siblings Martin Zamora, Lorenzo Zamora, Raymond Zamora, and Dolores Anzaldua.
A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at jamesadyal.com.
Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
