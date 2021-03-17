Age 77, passed away, losing her battle with cancer on Monday, March 15, 2021, with her family at her side.
She was born Nov. 25, 1943, to James and Irene (Hart) Butcher Sr. of Owosso.
Shirley lived in New Haven Township her entire life on the Butcher and Fitzgerald family farms. Along with her siblings, Shirley was a member of the 4-H club that showed horses at the annual Shiawassee County Fair.
She attended the Hart School through junior high and graduated from St. Paul High School in 1961. Shirley married Bill Fitzgerald on October 30, 1965. She loved to water ski on Higgins Lake with the Bruckmans and ride both motorcycles and snowmobiles. She had a large vegetable garden and jarred tomatoes, pickles, corn, green beans and strawberry jam, and always shared with friends and family.
Shirley worked at A&P and Giant grocery stores in the deli and as a cashier. She was an excellent cook and often brought food to her elderly neighbors and those in need during difficult times. Once she retired from work she was a homemaker for her family and an avid poker player. She also loved spending time with her five grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Bill, son Michael (wife Lauren), son Mark, daughter Jill, son Billy, grandson Ethan, granddaughters Dylan and Leighton, grandsons Colt and Rex, sister Marlene (Glen) Passow, many cousins, nieces, nephews; and close friends Elaine, MaryJo, Victoria and many others.
She was predeceased by her parents James and Irene Butcher Sr., brothers James Jr. and Bill, and youngest sister JoAnn.
The family will greet friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at Nelson-House Funeral Homes in Owosso. A rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday March 19, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery. The family will greet friends after the burial at the Knights of Columbus, 1259 E. M-21, Owosso.
Memorials may be given to St. Paul Catholic School. nelson-house.com
