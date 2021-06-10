Age 68, of Houghton Lake, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland surrounded by his family.
The son of William Clayton Sr. and Barbara Carpenter was born April 15, 1953. After graduating high school in Owosso, Bill eventually became a machine tool designer and engineer. Later in life, he started his own construction business and enjoyed doing home improvements.
Bill loved spending time on his boat with his family skiing, tubing, swimming and watching the sunset. Bill and his wife Linda loved to travel across the United States and take day trips throughout Michigan. Bill’s greatest adventure was his property in the Upper Peninsula where he built a small cottage “off the grid” and enjoyed the beauty of the outdoors.
Bill was a beloved regular at the Spikehorn Restaurant in Houghton Lake, where he enjoyed the camaraderie of the patrons and staff there. Bill had a smile that could light up a room and a presence that couldn’t go without being noticed.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Linda Clayton; daughter Jamie (Mark) Peer of Lincoln, Nebraska; son Chuck (Melissa) Clayton of Tacoma, Washington; daughter Andrea (Andrew) Schlehuber of Midland; six grandchildren; mother Barb Carpenter of Green Bay, Wisconsin; brother Dan (Vickie) Clayton, of Owosso, Mike (Lori) Clayton, of Lake Orion, and Randy (Kim) Clayton, of West Branch; and sister Sandy (Joe) Favorito of Green Bay, Wisconsin.
A celebration of life is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, at Spikehorn Restaurant in Houghton Lake.
In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the American Cancer Society in his honor.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Clayton family; to share a special memory please visit smithminer.com.
