Charlotte Cummings

Loving mother, formerly of Ovid, passed away, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.
She is preceded in death by her husband Richard Cummings, mother Viola Connelly, father Charles Hickmott, stepfather Morgan Connelly and two brothers Chuck Hickmott and Bruce Hickmott.
She leaves behind one brother Walt Hickmott and three children Meria (Mike) Warner, Beverly (Chuck) Demino and Richard H Cummings. She was blessed with six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and eight stepgrandchildren.
Charlotte was a wonderful and caring lady, loved by all she met. She worked at Lear corporation in Elsie, until she retired in 2001. In 2002, she and her husband moved to Summerfield, Florida. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Open Bible Lutheran Church, 4671 Bellwether Lane, Oxford, FL 34484.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m until the service Saturday at the church.
Please send cards to Beverly Demino at 3585 SE 140th Place, Summerfield, FL 34491. Flowers mey be sent to the church for the celebration of life.
