J. Howard Jordan

Age 88, passed away peacefully July 2, 2021, in Bay City, surrounded by family after complications from heart surgery.
He was born June 14, 1933 in Lansing to Howard and Nina Jordan.
He is survived by his sister Norma Jean McGuffey and her three sons Ret. Lt. Col. David (Ret. Lt. Col. Tina) McGuffey, Dr. Patrick (Cindy) McGuffey and Greg (Kathy) McGuffey; niece Jill Stevens; and nephews Howard T. Jordan (Teri), Richard H. Jordan (Patty) and Christopher M. Jordan (Jill).
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Richard A. Jordan.
Uncle Pat grew up in the Lansing and Durand areas, and was a football and track star at Durand High School. He joined the Marines in 1952. He was wounded in battle in Korea and received two Purple Hearts.
Following his honorable discharge as a sergeant in 1960, Pat moved to New York City, where he worked in modeling and was a radio DJ for the Mutual Broadcasting System, producing radio shows for Red Barber and others.
After moving back to the East Lansing area, he followed in the footsteps of his father and had a long and successful career in furniture sales, primarily with Estes Furniture and the Pilgrim House in Okemos. Pat was a Civil War buff, historian, family archivist, hunter, fisherman and caretaker to his beloved cat, J. Edgar. He will be deeply missed.
A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31 at Evergreen Cemetery, 2600 E. Mount Hope Ave. in Lansing.
