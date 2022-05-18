Ellen R. Larner

Age 84, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Alpena Medical Center.
A funeral service will take place at noon Saturday, May 21, at the Perry Church of the Nazarene.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The Rev. Timothy Harmon will officiate, with burial to follow at Oak Plains Cemetery in Shaftsburg.
Ellen was born in Lansing, on June 4, 1937, the daughter of Raymond and Ethel (Marquedent) Helmker. She graduated from Holt High School in the class of 1955 and received her bachelor’s degree in teaching from Central Michigan University. Ellen taught in Webberville from 1959 to 1965 and Perry from 1966 to 1968, and was an adult education teacher from 1979 to 1999. On Feb. 14, 1959, she married Gile Dean Larner in Holt. She enjoyed plastic canvas, knitting, playing Candy Crush on her iPad and sitting on the beach.
Ellen is survived by her children Kelly (Mark) Schmidt of Perry, David (Robbin) Larner of Morrice and Steven (Stacey) Larner of Perry; grandchildren Aubrey Larner, Jason Larner, Allen Cuilla, Garret Larner, Jacob Larner, Alex Larner, Albri Larner, Nathan Schmidt and Brittney (Larry) Bogner; great-granddaughter Hadley Schmidt; and brother Lewis (Cindy) Helmker of Owosso.
She was predeceased by her husband Gile, in 2020.
Memorials are suggested to the Perry Church of the Nazarene.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
