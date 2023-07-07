Jack E. Post

Age 97, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Palmetto, Florida.
Jack was born in Owosso, spending the majority of his life there before moving to Lake Placid, Florida. Jack met and married his forever love, Betty Hart while working at the Owosso Redmonds plant during WWll. They raised three children, Dan, Clif and Gladys in Owosso. Jack worked for 30 years at Fisher-Body/Chevy Truck Assembly in Flint. After retirement, he and Betty moved to Lake Placid, Florida where they were very active, dancing and playing cards.
Jack started wood carving, where he found a talent and a love for carving everything from horses, birds, fish and butterflies. His wood carvings, especially his butterflies, are all over the world. He loved giving them away. In 2014, Jack lost the love of his life, when Betty lost her battle with Parkinson’s. He continued with his wood carving through his last days.
Jack is survived by his eldest son Dan (Jan) Post of Horace, North Dakota; son Clif (Paula) Post of Boca Raton, Florida; daughter Gladys (Ray) Miller of Palmetto, Florida; grandchildren Kevin Post of East Lansing, Cindy (Keith) Post-Petkus of Higgins Lake, James (Cheryl) Post of Horace, North Dakota and Michael Post of Boca Raton, Florida; great-grandchildren Lilith and Everett Jack of Higgins Lake, Austin and Taylor June of Horace, North Dakota and Kriztofer of Ohio.
A funeral mass will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at St Paul Catholic Church with burial immediately following at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
