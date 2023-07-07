Jack E. Post

Age 97, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Palmetto, Florida.

Jack was born in Owosso, spending the majority of his life there before moving to Lake Placid, Florida. Jack met and married his forever love, Betty Hart while working at the Owosso Redmonds plant during WWll. They raised three children, Dan, Clif and Gladys in Owosso. Jack worked for 30 years at Fisher-Body/Chevy Truck Assembly in Flint. After retirement, he and Betty moved to Lake Placid, Florida where they were very active, dancing and playing cards.

