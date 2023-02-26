Ronald (Bruce) Timlick

Age 86, of Holt (formerly of Durand) passed away on Wednesday Feb. 22, 2023 at Hospice House of Mid-Michigan.
Bruce was born in Flint on April 18, 1936, the son of William and Mary (Steele) Timlick.
He attended Durand Schools before going on to work at General Motors as a fork truck driver for 30 years.
On July 3, 1981 he married Jane L. Mead at Elsie Methodist Church.
Bruce enjoyed bear and deer hunting, fishing, playing cards, scavenging for morel mushrooms, tinkering in his garage, remodeling homes, going on trips in his fifth-wheel, and just being outdoors.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 41 years; children Nicole Hall, Ronald (Tina) Timlick, Jr., Charlene Holtslander, Rodney (Joe) Timlick, Diane Timlick and Amy (Steven) Betts; step children Douglas (Marygene) Betts and Susan (Jeff) Morris; many grandchildren; many great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and his sister Doris (Rolland) Sturgis.
He was predeceased by his parents and siblings Harold Timlick, Leland Timlick, Gary Timlick, Duane Timlick, Clayton Timlick, Genevieve Warren and Gerald Timlick.
A memorial service will be held at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel, on Saturday March 4 at 1 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Brad Atkinson will officiate.
Memorials should be directed to Hospice House of Mid-Michigan. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
