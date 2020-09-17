Yolanda ‘Boots’ DeEtta Alexander

Age 94, of Mt. Pleasant, died on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at her home.
Due to restrictions forced by COVID-19, there will be a memorial service at a later date, yet to be determined, for the immediate family.
Boots was born Aug. 20, 1926, in Bennington, the daughter of Alfred and Mattie Gurden. She graduated from Owosso High School.
On April 16, 1944, Boots married Charles “Chuck” D. Alexander. She was very devoted to Chuck and they were married for 72 years. They lived in Mt. Pleasant since 1968, returning as avid supporters of Central Michigan University.
In retirement, they loved supporting CMU sports, rarely missing a home event be it football, men’s basketball or women’s basketball. They also loved going to Maui for two months during the winter. The two of them were regulars for morning breakfast at the local Big Boy restaurant, so loved there that a plaque was placed in their booth.
Boots loved to make crafts. For many years she had a booth set up at the Mt. Pleasant craft show to sell Christmas tree skirts, Christmas angel tree toppers, and ornaments. She was still making intricate homemade Christmas cards until her death. She was also a longstanding member of Mt. Pleasant Women’s Club.
Boots was preceded in death by Chuck Nov. 4, 2016. She also was preceded in death by older siblings Arlena Lawson, Rodney Gurden, Arnold Gurden, Minnie Gurden and Verlena Briand, who mostly resided around Owosso and Corunna.
She is survived by her children Darlene (Bruce) Lewis, Cindy (Gordon) Sauer, Dan (Cherry) Alexander and Kip (Deb) Alexander; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
You may view Boot’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at clarkfuneralchapel.com.
