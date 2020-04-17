Colleen Ann Sheedlo

Age 77, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at her home.
Colleen was born May 20, 1942, in Saginaw, the daughter of Clarence and Marjorie Merrill. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Bonnie Woollard. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Monte Sheedlo; her children Scott Sheedlo (Elaine Sheedlo) and Stephanie Sheedlo-Swinyer (Jeff Swinyer); her grandchildren Clarice Sheedlo, Ella Sheedlo, Mady Swinyer and Parker Swinyer; and her sister, Patricia Reeder, her brother-in-law, Tom Woollard; her niece, Cathy Woollard and her nephew Brian Reeder.
The greatest joy of Colleen’s life was her husband and her family. She lived life to the fullest and always wore a smile. She touched so many with her kindness and sincerity. She brought her whole heart to everything she did.
She graduated from Saginaw High School, class of 1960. She then went on to graduate in 1964 from Central Michigan University with a degree in elementary education.
Colleen taught for the Saginaw, Benton Harbor and Owosso Public Schools. In Owosso, she taught at both Emerson and Central School. She orchestrated many plays including Annie, Mary Poppins and Clowns. She also coached JV tennis for Owosso High School.
She was a member of the St. Paul’s Church of the Catholic Community of Owosso. She was very active in the St. Ann’s Guild, St. Bernadette’s Guild and the Altar Society. She also sang in the St. Paul’s adult church choir.
A special thank you to all of her dear friends and neighbors for their constant love and support over the years.
Memorial contributions are suggested for The Lung Cancer Foundation of America, St. Paul’s Church of the Catholic Community of Owosso, or Owosso Public Schools Foundation (mail or deliver check to: 645 Alger Street, P.O. Box 340, Owosso, MI, 48867).
Due to the current environment, the funeral will be a private immediate family gathering with a celebration of life announced through Nelson-House Funeral Homes at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
