Age 93, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15 at the Durand Senior Care & Rehab Center surrounded by his family. Michael was born Aug. 30, 1925 to Marion and Mary (Briske) Ferich in Ortonville.
A service will take place at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Oakley Community Church.
Mike graduated from high school in 1943.
Before Mike became a cherished member of the Matznick family he was married and widowed by his late wife, Elsie.
Elsie and Mike shared a love of flying and travelling Europe together. On Sept. 20, 1985, he married Celia McClure.
Mike believed strongly in his country and was a combat veteran. During WWII, Mike placed his love of country before his own safety and made the honorable decision to enlist in the US Navy.
Mike retired from GM Truck plant in 1983 after 37 years of service.
Mike was a devout Christian and servant of the Lord. He maintained an active role in the Oakley Community Church. His compassion for people and dedication to the Lord was his motivation for always trying to make himself available to assist in any
way he could.
Mike was fortunate enough to be loved and survived by his wife Celia; stepsons Jerry and David McClure; stepdaughter Julie McClure; grandchildren Gerilynn (Dan) Stickel, Joshua McClure, Matthew Theil, Tommy McClure, Johnathan (Amanda) Herbers, Donnie Herbers, Sasha (Chris) Cole; great grandchildren Michael, Sam, and Carman Stickel, John and Caroline Herbers, daughters-in-law Mary Ann (Jeremy) McClure, Tamie Baker, Wendy Theil; many nieces, nephews and in-laws. Two extended family members were near to his heart: his niece Connie Ferich and his brother-in-law John Matznick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the Oakley Community Church.
