Loving wife, mother and grandmother, age 75, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Sparrow Health System with her loving family by her side.
Funeral services for Deloris will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery Owosso. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, and Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the funeral home.
Deloris was born Oct. 11, 1945, in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of Ira Kelly and Louise (Shelton) Kelly.
Deloris spent most of her years working at home taking care of her family and raising the children. She loved children so much she went on to work several years for Perry Public Schools, and then taking care of children in their own home.
She was a woman of many talents. She enjoyed knitting, quilting and crocheting. If she had to pick just one craft it would be making, painting and collecting porcelain dolls, of which she had many.
Deloris is survived by her husband, Clyde Hansen; daughter Kelly Hansen (Tim Bradley); son Keith Hansen (Laura Meisel); grandchildren Carter, Chole, Lily and Lance, niece Kristie Dockery; aunts Shirley May and Johnny May; and uncle Earl Shelton.
She was predeceased by her parents, and sisters Bonnie and Peggy.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Sparrow Health System “The Sparrows.”
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
