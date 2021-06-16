On Oct. 16, 2020, the world lost a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, but heaven gained an angel with the passing of Mary Jo Surber, who succumbed to a massive stroke.
Mary Jo was born Sept. 27, 1944, in Lewistown, Montana, to George and Thelma Archey. She married Ken Surber June 27, 1961.
Together, they had three children: Glenda Jo (deceased), Kim (Bill) Ross, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Kevin (Charlene) of Pendleton, Oregon.
Mary Jo was a very talented craftsperson, always having her sewing machine going, creating nearly anything that could be made with any type of cloth. She made fabulous quilts and designed her own patterns. She sold quilts at many shows around the west, from WNFR, Cheyenne Frontier Days, to many state and county fairs. Many family members cherish unique quilts made from Royal Crown bags with special personalized pictures she created in the middle of them.
Mary always had a dog and most of the time several dogs, usually dogs she had rescued from not so good of a life. She loved animals, all except frogs, which her brothers-in-law loved surprising her with.
If a family member asks, Mary was always willing to help out, including a season or two spending long hours driving harvest trucks. She always made herself available to assist her mother-in-law Freda in time of need.
She began her life in Lewistown and then spent 59 years of marriage with Ken, which took them to San Diego, California, Denton, Montana, Pinedale, Wyoming, and Cheyenne, Wyoming.
She is survived by husband Ken; sisters Amy Hein, Dolly (Jerry) Wells, Lucy (Ray) Garcia, Patty (Lon) Nemec, Theresa Busch-Ferdinand, Jimi Fordyce and Tammy (Cory) Poser; brother George (Janet); daughter Kim (Bill) Ross; son Kevin (Charlene); eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Sandy and daughter Glenda Jo.
A memorial gathering will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at Central Montana Memorial Gardens north of Lewistown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.