Mary Hewes Hinds

Age 85, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Oliver Woods Retirement Village.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at First Congregational Church with the Rev. Deb Grazier officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Mary was born Sept. 30, 1937, in Bay City, the daughter of Milton and Hortense (Fletcher) Hewes.
She graduated from Bay City Central High School and attended Michigan State University, Bay City Jr College and Central Michigan University. Mary was a member of the Owosso Country Club, Owosso Study Club and Shiawassee Arts Center. She was active with numerous bridge and card clubs throughout the years. Mary was an avid basket weaver and made beautiful baskets which she sold and generously gifted to family and friends. She married Peter J. Hinds in Bay City on May 30, 1958; celebrating nearly 60 years of marriage before he predeceased her in 2018.
Mary retired from Owosso Public Schools as a librarian. Being an avid reader and librarian, Mary shared her love of books with the community by housing a Little Free Library in her front yard.
Mary is survived by her children Susan (John) Kearney, Peggy (Tony) Bohac and Bill (Stacey) Hinds; grandchildren Andrew (Andie) Kearney, Katie Kearney, Ryan Bohac, Patrick Bohac, Lauren Bohac, Allison (Jon) Hix and Sarah Hinds; great-grandson Lincoln Kearney; sister-in-law Joyce Grzesiak; several nieces, nephews and other loving friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, parents and brother, Thomas Hewes.
The family would like to thank the staff at Oliver Woods and Corso Care Hospice for the love and exceptional care provided to Mary the past three years.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Shiawassee Arts Center and Congregational Child Development Center.
