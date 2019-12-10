Age 98, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Courtyard Manor in Swartz Creek.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Norman Beckwith officiating. Burial will follow at West Haven Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Leland was born April 10, 1921, in Owosso, the son of Donald and Bessie (Bishop) Warner.
He attended Six Mile Creek School and Owosso High School. He also attended Northwest Venice United Methodist Church.
Leland enjoyed family time, baking cookies and riding his John Deere Tractor. He was a lifelong Detroit Tigers fan.
He married Mildred Kilburn in New Haven Township Nov. 5, 1939; she predeceased him April 6, 2004.
Leland was a longtime farmer, and was employed with Harris Milling and Woodard through the years.
He is survived by his children Caroline (Gary) Sanderson, L.G. (Pat) Warner and Elaine Kiger; grandchildren Colleen Kiger, Marc (Marie) Sanderson, Robin (Brian) Schroth and Adam Warner; great-grandchildren Leland, Hunter and Hayden Kiger, Riley, Grayson and Nicholas Sanderson, Brice and Taylor Gardner, and Dylan Schroth; sisters-in-law Millie Kilburn and Doris (Don) Cole; nephews Ron and Bob Warner; and other loving family and friends.
Leland was predeceased by his wife Mildred, grandson Troy Kiger and brother Donald Warner.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Northwest Venice United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
