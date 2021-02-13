Age 92, of Owosso, passed away at Memorial Healthcare Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
Honoring his wishes cremation has taken place, and he will be interred at Oak Hill Cemetery in the spring.
Frank was born on Aug. 5, 1928, in Chapin, to John and Rose (Fajkus) Chahoy. On Aug. 5, 1959, Frank married Betty Lucinda Taylor; he spent his working career at Johnson Controls, retiring in 1990 after 42 years.
Frank is survived by his wife of 70 years, Betty, their children, and grandchildren Clint and Eric Chahoy.
He was predeceased by his parents, five sisters, two brothers, sons Philip Chahoy and Gregory Chahoy and his stepson, Arnold J. Davis Jr.
