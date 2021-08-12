Lacy Lee Lupu

Age 35, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.
Funeral services will take place at 6 p.m. today, Aug. 12, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Lacy was born March 15, 1986, in Owosso, the daughter of Robert and Lorie (Hnevsa) Porter.
She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 2004, and attended Baker College.
Lacy had a love for art, drawing, painting and enjoyed reading — especially Stephen King. Most of all, she looked forward to time with family, weekend hotel stays and festivals with the kids.
Lacy is survived by her children Abbi, Dez and Max; fiance Jose Macias; stepchildren Jose Jr., Gustavo, Fernando and Isabel; parents Robert and Lorie; brothers Dustyn (Rachel Antilla) Porter and Gerry (Hallie) Porter; grandmother Geraldine Hnevsa; nieces and nephews Jensen, Ryland and Hendryx; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by grandfathers Jerry Hnevsa and Clifford Porter; and grandmother Glenda Harie.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
