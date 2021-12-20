L. Robert ‘Bob’ ArdeleanApril 8, 1936 - Dec. 18, 2021

Age 85, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.
Funeral services for Bob will take place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel in Owosso, with burial to follow in St. Paul Catholic Cemetery.
His family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home.
He was born on April 8, 1936, in Owosso.
Bob was the owner of Owosso Ready Mix. In his early years, he hauled asphalt for Spartan Asphalt during the summer months. During the winter, he would always build a house to sell. He developed three Ardelean subdivisions.
He enjoyed watching his grandchildren in their various sporting activities, making his yearly trip to Las Vegas to spend hours playing the slot machines, going to his cabin at Higgins Lake, going out on the pontoon boat and riding his scooter for hours (so long that often the question was “Where’s Dad?”). He also enjoyed hunting near Cadillac with his sons, brothers and friends.
He was one of the original firefighters on the Owosso Township Fire Department in 1967. He was part of the original graduating class that formed the Owosso Township Rescue in 1977. He also was a Boy Scout master while his sons were growing up. He could always be found, even up until his death, waking up at 5 a.m. and going to the Ready Mix company to get things started for the morning. When asked if he was ever going to retire, the response always was: “No, what else do I have to do but go to work?”
He is survived by his children Ken (Julie) Ardelean, Jeff (Mary) Ardelean, Dan (Erin) Ardelean, Nathan and Mary Ardelean, and Robert Ardelean; grandchildren Jason (Hannah) Ardelean, Tyler Ardelean, Brad Ardelean, Ryan (Hannah) Ardelean, Evan Ardelean, Shawn Ardelean, Haleigh (David) Guysky, Colby Ardelean and Hannah Ardelean; great-grandchild Carson Ardelean; and siblings George (Betty) Ardelean, Ann Mabruy and Nick (Martha) Ardelean.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Arlene; son Jason; parents; sisters Violet and Celia; and brother John.
