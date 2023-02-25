Richard A. Grant

Age 82, of Lennon, died Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Monday, Feb. 27, at West Flint Church of the Nazarene: 2254 South Dye Road, Flint. The Rev. Andrew Brashaw will be officiating. Entombment will follow at Flint Memorial Park.
Those desiring may make contributions to the West Flint Church of the Nazarene Compassionate Ministry or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Monday until the time of the memorial service at church.
Richard was born in Flint on July 17, 1940, the son of Raymond and Winifred (Talbot) Grant.
He owned and operated Grant Upholstery for 35 years before retiring in 2007.
Surviving are wife, Ronnie Jean; children, Beth (Mike) Padgett, Rich Grant, Vicky Grant, Amy, Michele and Michael; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Ruth Ann Grant, Marilyn, Beverly (Ken) Pennacchini; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Frankie, Freddie, Raymond, Phyllis, Evelyn and Janie.
Special thank you to the staff at Ascension Genesys; members from West Flint Church of the Nazarene; grandson, Jason; daughters, Amy and Michele for all their compassion and support.
