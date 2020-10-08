Age 70, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at St. Mary’s of Saginaw.
Per Robert’s wishes, there will be no public services.
Robert was born Oct. 7, 1949, in Detroit, the son of Robert and Vivian (Boyce) Heldreth.
He graduated from Owosso High School. Robert retired from General Motors after 30 years of service and SATA for 12 years after his retirement.
Robert was always willing to help others in need. He looked forward to trips to the casino, camping and gardening. Most of all Robert loved spending time with his family; especially his grandchildren.
He married Kathy Heldreth in Corunna on Aug. 8, 2008.
Robert is survived by his wife; children James (Anneli) Ike, Kelly (Kelly) Cunningham, Angie (David) Zamora, Amy Wallace and Derick Heldreth; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings Sharon (Bill) Newton, Penny Senn, Beth (Dennis) Taylor and Douglas Heldreth; other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, brother Thomas Levitski, sister Marie Jelinek and grandchild Spencer Cunningham. Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
