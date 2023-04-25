Frederick ‘Tom’ Brown

Age 83, of Owosso, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 22, 2023, at his home.
The family will receive family and friends from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Nelson-House funeral home with a rosary service at 7 p.m.
Tom was born on Feb. 24, 1940, to Thomas and Irene (Voss) Brown.
Tom graduated from Owosso High School and attended General Motors Institute. He worked at Midland-Ross as a journeyman tool and die maker and General Motors until his retirement in 2010.
Tom was a loving, kind and devoted husband and father. He married the love of his life Anita Horvath on Aug. 22, 1959, in Owosso, where they resided together until her death in 2021.
Tom loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and never missed the opportunity to celebrate family. Tom was a life-long golfer and enjoyed playing courses all over Michigan, Florida and Ireland. During the winter months, Tom enjoyed league bowling.
He is survived by his children Mark Brown, Tina (Martin) Ellis, Julie Brown (Dean Johnson) and Jeffrey Brown; granddaughters Dr. Morgan (Dr. Iain) Decker and Sarah Brown, PA-C (Blake Mattox PA-C); brothers William and Howard Brown; and many close family members and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Anita, parents, Thomas and Irene Brown and siblings, Phyllis Zelenka and Russell Brown.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
