Age 81, of Traverse City, passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Cherry Hill Haven Assisted Living Facility.
Glenda was born the daughter of Maudie and Harold Wortham on March 1, 1939, in Cash, Alaska. She married Dick Decker and this marriage produced one daughter, Brenda Kay Decker. The family then moved to Flint.
Glenda finished high school in Flint and graduated from Baker College. Glenda worked 30 years in the financial department at General Motors Service Parts Operation where she retired in 1998.
She married Dr. Charles Watling in 1984. He has three children and six grandchildren. After retiring the Watlings moved to Traverse City. Daughter Brenda is married to Calvin Bowen (deceased). They produced and raised six children. Brenda and five of the six live in Alaska where Brenda works as an X-ray tech.
Glenda will be laid to rest at Sunset Hills Cemetery, in Flint.
